AEW star MVP issues heartbreaking statement after Sabu passes away

Following the passing of wrestling icon Sabu earlier today, many have paid tribute to him and the legacy he left behind in the industry. One of those to pen a heartfelt message was AEW star MVP.

Ad

Both veterans have crossed paths on multiple occasions throughout their careers. In WWE, both men were featured in major matches against each other. In 2006, they were on opposite sides of a Survivor Series match showcasing Team Cena vs. Team Big Show. They were also participants in the 2007 Royal Rumble match. They faced off once in the independent circuit in 2015.

MVP took to Instagram to post a short message for the legend, along with a picture of him. Interestingly, The Hurt Syndicate member used the instrumental of the popular Disney song Arabian Nights from Aladdin as the background song.

Ad

Trending

"Thanks for everything, Sabu. I appreciate the mentorship, the friendship, the lessons. See you down the road..." MVP posted.

Ad

AEW issues official statement following Sabu's passing

The Tony Khan-led company has also paid tribute to the wrestling legend and posted a quick message on their social media platforms in his honor.

In 2023, The Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal, Death-defying Maniac made his debut on the May 24 episode of Dynamite to come to the aid of Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.

At the time, Cole was set to face Chris Jericho in an Unsanctioned Match at Double or Nothing a few days later. The legend would be in the former NXT Champion's corner for the match, along with Strong, as they had to deal with the members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. This ended up being his only appearance in AEW.

Ad

"AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans."

Expand Tweet

There will surely be no shortage of stories to be told regarding the veteran, and how he put his body on the line throughout his career for the love of the game. His legacy is something that will last forever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More