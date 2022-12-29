AEW star named among John Cena’s top 3 WWE opponents of all time

There is no doubt that John Cena is one of the most iconic WWE Superstars of all time.

During his lengthy career, he has faced some of the biggest names in the history of the business. Many of the stars that Cena wrestled now ply their trade in AEW. One of them is the Big Show, now known as Paul Wight.

The Leader of Cenation and the World's Largest Athlete shared the ring a whopping 229 times, 51 of which were singles matches. The official WWE on BT Sport Twitter account recently released a graphic revealing that the legendary duo faced each other on 171 occasions, making the Big Show Cena's third most common opponent.

The first two were Randy Orton and Edge, with 261 and 175 matches, respectively. These are astonishing numbers but expected when considering the 16-time world champion's longevity.

John Cena's first-ever WrestleMania title victory came against the Big Show at 'Mania in 2004, when the former defeated the latter for the United States Championship. Their feud over the United States Championship was John Cena's first major title feud in his illustrious career.

The former Dr. of Thuganomics is set to return to in-ring action this Friday. He will team up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on SmackDown.

Paul Wight, meanwhile, has been absent from AEW programming, having joined the company as an announcer for AEW Dark Elevation in 2021.

Renee Dupree commented on John Cena's upcoming return to WWE SmackDown

John Cena @JohnCena Forgive. The longer we hold onto it, the heavier it will become. Forgive. The longer we hold onto it, the heavier it will become.

Former WWE star Renee Dupree commented on John Cena's impact on the company following the surge in ticket sales for the December 30 episode of SmackDown, which will feature Cena.

"How can we miss you if you don't go away? They haven't seen him in a year. They advertise him. He's an attraction. They built him up as such. You know, the machine pumped in millions and millions of dollars to promote him for years and years and years. So, now they got a money maker no matter what. They wanna sell out, bring out Cena out of the woodwork," he said. [From 1:00:48 - 1:01:08]

The three-time World Heavyweight Champion faced Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 in an attempt to capture the Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief reigned supreme, elongating Cena's wait to eclipse Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles.

