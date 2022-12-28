"They got a money maker" - Former WWE star on the impact of John Cena's return to SmackDown

Former WWE superstar Rene Dupree recently commented on John Cena's return to SmackDown next Friday.

The Leader of the Cenation has not competed in the Stamford-based company since July 2021, when he lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. The 16-time world champion will return to SmackDown next Friday to team up with Kevin Owens to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree addressed the reported increase in ticket sales for SmackDown after the announcement of Cena's return on December 30.

"How can we miss you if you don't go away? They haven't seen him in a year. They advertise him. He's an attraction. They built him up as such. You know, the machine pumped in millions and millions of dollars to promote him for years and years and years. So, now they got a money maker no matter what. They wanna sell out, bring out Cena out of the woodwork," he said. [1:00:48 - 1:01:08]

Vince Russo feels that WWE is wasting John Cena's return

Since his main roster debut in 2002, John Cena has competed in at least one match yearly. Although he has not wrestled in 2022, The Leader of the Cenation will save his streak from getting broken when he competes next Friday on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, former WWE writer Vince Russo recently disclosed that he believes the company is wasting Cena's return.

"I still can't believe bro, unless ticket sales are in the cr**per, I can't believe they're wasting John Cena in this tag team spot," Russo said. "To bring Cena in this tag team, that's what I'm saying, bro. Save that for something that's much, much bigger bro," he said on an episode of Legion of RAW. [46:27 -47:03]

