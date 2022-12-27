"I still can't believe" - Wrestling veteran feels WWE is wasting John Cena's return (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on John Cena's upcoming return to SmackDown this Friday.

On the December 16 episode of the blue brand, Roman Reigns forced Adam Pearce to schedule a tag team match featuring him and Sami Zayn, taking on Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. Later in the evening, Cena appeared on the Titantron to announce that he would return on the December 30 episode of the show to partner with KO.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo said that WWE was wasting John Cena's return on a tag team match on free TV. He felt that the company should have saved his return for a big event rather than use it to boost ratings for the last SmackDown of the year.

"I still can't believe bro, unless ticket sales are in the cr**per, I can't believe they're wasting John Cena in this tag team spot," Russo said. "To bring Cena in this tag team, that's what I'm saying, bro. Save that for something that's much, much bigger bro." [46:27 -47:03]

You can watch the full video here:

John Cena last competed at SummerSlam 2021

This coming Friday, John Cena will compete in WWE for the first time this year. The Cenation Leader appeared on RAW in June when the company was commemorating his contributions to the business over the last two decades.

His last televised match, however, came over a year ago when he faced Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 for the Universal Championship. The Cenation Leader put up a great fight but could not get the big win over The Tribal Chief in that contest.

The Franchise Player of WWE will be looking for redemption when he gets into the ring again on December 30.

Do you think Cena and KO will prevail over The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

