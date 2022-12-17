John Cena makes WWE appearance to accept enormous match on the last SmackDown of the year

John Cena made an appearance on SmackDown to accept Kevin Owens' offer for a match against The Bloodline.

Earlier in the week, it was announced that Roman Reigns will be making his first appearance since WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

As soon as Reigns arrived on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso met him in his private room and asked if he was going to officially crown Sami Zayn as Sami Uso. However, The Tribal Chief didn't answer and remained stoic.

Jimmy Uso then said that while he likes Zayn, he loves Roman and The Bloodline and will understand if Reigns doesn't want to make Sami Zayn an official Uso. After Jimmy left, Reigns asked Heyman to call Adam Pierce.

When Pierce arrived, The Head of the Table suggested a match where he will team with Zayn against Kevin Owens and anyone of Owens' choice. Pierce said he will make the match happen and left.

Later on in the night, The Bloodline made their way to the ring. Reigns started by asking the crowd to acknowledge him. He then proceeded to say that he hasn't seen his Bloodline since WarGame.

Roman then stated that tonight was supposed to be a good night for Zayn, but it wasn't because Owens kept dragging the former Intercontinental Champion down. Sami Zayn agreed that Owens has been a cancer to him but accidentally called him a friend. Zayn then corrected himself and said that Owens was a friend and that it would be an honor to team up with Reigns.

Just before he could complete his sentence, John Cena appeared on Titantron. He said that Owens reminded him that 2022 will the first time that John Cena hasn't wrestled in the WWE in 20 years while also asking the former WWE Champion if he would like to team up. Cena accepted the challenge and walked away to close out the show.

It looks like John Cena and Kevin Owens will team up to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in two weeks. It will be interesting to see if Cena makes more WWE appearances on the road to WrestleMania.

