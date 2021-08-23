John Cena breaks silence after losing to Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam

In the aftermath of WWE SummerSlam 2021, John Cena took to social media to break his silence. He took to Twitter to show his appreciation towards the WWE Universe for allowing him the opportunity to return and perform once again.

In his tweet, John Cena also thanked the staff members of WWE and also showed his appreciation towards the Superstars and most importantly towards the fans.

The Leader of the Cenation thanked his fans for giving him an unforgettable summer at "home" with his "family". Cena concluded his tweet by stating that his journey will take him away now, indicating that he is now likely to take some time off from WWE programming.

However, John Cena ended his heartfelt message by promising his fans that he will see them soon, whenever the former world champion once again returns to WWE TV.

Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 23, 2021

At this year's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, John Cena made his return to WWE programming once again. The Leader of the Cenation was back on television for the first time in months. He confronted Roman Reigns after his successful defense of the WWE Universal Championship against Edge at Money in the Bank.

Upon his return, Cena made it clear that he wanted to get his hands on his 17th world title and wanted to do so by taking the Universal Championship off Reigns. After weeks of back-and-forth, Cena and Reigns finally squared off in the main event of an epic SummerSlam 2021 in Las Vegas.

John Cena was unable to win the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021

At SummerSlam 2021, John Cena was unable to win the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. After a hard-fought battle, it was The Tribal Chief who retained his strap over Cena and prevented him from winning his 17th world title.

The stakes for the epic main event were raised after Reigns promised he would leave WWE if Cena beat him. But that wasn't the case to be as The Leader of Cenation was defeated following a brutal Spear from Reigns.

