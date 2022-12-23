John Cena sends a message as his first WWE match in 475 days draws closer

John Cena sent a message to the WWE Universe mere days before his upcoming team-up with Kevin Owens in a blockbuster match.

The Cenation Leader recently made an appearance via satellite on WWE SmackDown. The veteran revealed that he would be tagging with former rival Kevin Owens in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The match is scheduled to take place on the December 30 episode of the blue brand.

John Cena has now put up a tweet hyping up the match with a message to the fans.

Check out the tweet below:

"You do not wanna miss the final @WWE event of 2022! Get ready Tampa, FL - #Smackdown. @WWERomanReigns and @SamiZayn vs. @FightOwensFight and YOURS TRULY!!" I'll C U THERE!"

How did fans react to John Cena's message ahead of the huge contest?

With the announcement of his upcoming match, Cena has made sure that he will maintain his 20-year impressive WWE streak. After the match, The Leader of Cenation will have wrestled at least one bout per year on the main roster for 21 straight years.

Here's how fans reacted to Cena's message on Twitter:

Cena's last televised match also involved Roman Reigns. At Money in The Bank 2021, Cena made his huge return to WWE and confronted The Tribal Chief. This face-off kicked off a massive feud on the road to SummerSlam 2021.

Cena challenged Reigns for his Universal title at The Biggest Party of the Summer, with the duo headlining the show. When all was said and done at SummerSlam, it was Reigns who walked out with his head held high.

To add insult to injury, a returning Brock Lesnar attacked Cena right after the show ended. A month later, Cena wrestled a dark match on the September 10 episode of SmackDown. He hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle in over a year at this point. It remains to be seen if Cena manages to put The Tribal Chief down this time around.

Are you excited for John Cena's big return match on December 30? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes