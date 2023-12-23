AEW star could be the next Randy Orton, declares Ric Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shocked everybody with his appearance on AEW.

The veteran wrestler has seen it all when it comes to wrestling. Flar has also seen the rise and fall of some of the most popular wrestlers, like Hulk Hogan and Sting.

The Nature Boy is a huge legend himself and routinely reveals his thoughts about the business while speaking on various podcasts. During one of his conversations, Flair revealed who he thinks can be the next Randy Orton.

In an interview with 'Wrestling Classic,' the 16x World Champion revealed his thoughts on the wrestler who could be as famous as The Viper.

"Well number one, I think he’s (MJF) actually — he comes across as confident in real life as he comes across with his confidence in the ring and he’s got a good interview, he’s got a great look, he worked hard. I think he’s got the confidence in real life that he portrays on TV and I think the future is unlimited for him and he’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton. That’s about as high a praise as I can give him," he said [H/T: PostWrestling.com]

MJF is popular and has a great online fan following, but there's no way to find out whether he's as over with the fans as Randy Orton was when he was with Evolution, the stable in WWE.

Looking at the two, the starkest difference that comes across between them is that MJF has yet to become a 'company guy.' Orton comes from a family of wrestlers and has only wrestled in WWE. When it comes to MJF, it is too early to say how many wrestling promotions he will finally end up working in.

AEW has signed big WWE names earlier

While AEW has lost CM Punk and Jade Cargill to WWE this year, their roster has several ex-WWE wrestlers. The audience thinks that the wrestlers have had a better run in the Jacksonville-based company than the one that runs its business from Titan Towers.

Some wrestlers, like Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, have re-invented themselves. Others, like Prince Nana, have grown out of their jobber status and become a recognizable name for the fans

What do you think? Will MJF remain with AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.