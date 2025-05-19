AEW star Nick Jackson reveals the "biggest difference" during run in top promotion

AEW star Nick Jackson is one-half of The Young Bucks. He and his brother Matt have been with the Jacksonville-based company since its inception. Furthermore, they both serve as the promotion's EVPs and are former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Real-life brothers Nick and Matt Jackson are one of the most decorated tag teams in the modern era. Before joining All Elite Wrestling, they were major players in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the North American independent scene. In NJPW, they won the IWGP Tag Team Championship twice and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship a staggering seven times. They achieved great success in the Japanese promotion, and they occasionally wrestle for them to this day. Interestingly, in a recent conversation with Ryan Droste of Sports Illustrated, Nick revealed the biggest difference between performing in AEW and NJPW.

The 35-year-old said that they only get to focus on being wrestlers when they wrestle for the Japanese promotion. However, when they are in an All Elite Wrestling ring, there are more obligations.

"I’d say the biggest difference for us wrestling for NJPW instead of AEW has to be less obligations. So when we wrestle for them, we only have to focus on being wrestlers. So it’s a lot easier for preparation," said Nick Jackson. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette said that AEW's Young Bucks have an attitude problem

Many years ago, Jim Cornette got to work with The Young Bucks in Ring of Honor. According to the former booker, Nick and Matt Jackson are childish and are enemies of the business.

"The guys are childish in more ways than one. They've always had a f***ing attitude, hence the name of their book 'Killing The Business,' because everybody told them their s**t would kill the business, and well lookie-here," Jim Cornette said.

The Young Bucks are currently in a complicated storyline with The Death Riders. Hopefully, they will challenge for the tag team titles soon.

