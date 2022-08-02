"Something I'll hold onto forever" - Promising AEW star reflects on being a part of Ric Flair's Last Match

17-year-old AEW star Nick Wayne reflected on his involvement during Ric Flair's Last Match event this past weekend.

Nick Wayne participated in a Four-Corners match against Konosuke Takeshita, Alan Angels, and former ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham. The clash had an opportunity at the PROGRESS World Title on the line, which Gresham won after just over five minutes. The match was short but marked a pivotal moment for the young AEW star as he appeared on the undercard of Ric Flair's final match.

Wayne took to Twitter to reflect on his involvement in the momentous occasion. He showed his gratitude for the pedigree of the talent he shared the locking room with, dubbing the night as something he will "hold onto forever."

"Life is crazy. Getting to be apart of history like tonight, share a locker room with those people, and meeet some of the best to do this sport, is something I'll hold onto forever. #RicFlairsLastMatch @StarrcastEvents."

You can check out the tweet below:

Nick Wayne made history when he signed for AEW at just 16 years old. He is yet to make his in-ring debut for the promotion but remains a standout on the independent scene, regularly working for GCW and DEFY.

When can fans expect to see Nick Wayne in an AEW ring?

Despite already being signed with the promotion, it could be some time before AEW fans get to see the blue-chip prospect inside the ring.

Speaking with Andrew Thompson about being the youngest star to be signed to the roster, he confirmed that he will have to bide his time until he turns 18. However, he doesn't plan on waiting on the sidelines, as he works to ensure he "looks the part."

"But man, just from now until I’m 18 years old, we got about a year-and-a-half left. I’m just working as hard as I can right now so the day I turn 18, I’m ready to go, I look the part." [H/T POST Wrestling]

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Darby Allin showed up at DEFY an offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, and he accepted! WHAT?!!🤯 #DefyYearV Darby Allin showed up at DEFY an offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, and he accepted! WHAT?!!🤯 #DefyYearV https://t.co/YEnP0y2gd6

The young star has a long journey ahead of him but has already tasted some degree of success in wrestling. When he was 16, he captured the 5CC Wrestling Championship, holding the title for 210 days.

What do you make of Nick Wayne's journey in pro wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

