AEW star officially replaced in a major update; Tony Khan has confirmed it

Tony Khan has just made an official announcement regarding a major change within AEW. This is set to impact Colten Gunn's appearance at an upcoming event.A few days ago on Dynamite, it was announced that a tournament will be held to determine the new number one contender for the World Tag Team titles at Forbidden Door next month.Tony Khan has announced the full bracket for the tournament, and one of the matches included is the Bang Bang Gang vs. Big Bill &amp; Bryan Keith. This is set for tonight on AEW Collision.Originally, there was a belief that the former would not be part of the tournament due to Colten Gunn's injury, as this forced them to make last-minute changes. Juice Robinson, who recently made his return, is now set to replace him, and the match will go ahead as scheduled.&quot;#AEWCollision Presented by @SharkWeek 8/7c, TNT + HBO Max TONIGHT World Tag Team Title Eliminator Quarterfinal Bang Bang Gang vs @TheCaZXL /@bountykeith Juice Robinson replaces the injured @coltengunn, teaming with @theaustingunn to collide vs Big Bill + Bryan Keith, TONIGHT!&quot; Khan announced.FTR has advanced to the second round as of a few days ago. The other side of the bracket includes The Outrunners, Young Bucks, Gates of Agony, and the duo of Brody King and Bandido. Who do you think comes out on top?