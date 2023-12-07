AEW star has one-word reaction to Toni Storm's memorable spot from Dynamite

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm successfully defended her title in a match against Skye Blue on this week's Dynamite. A fellow star has now reacted to an amazing spot from the contest.

The name in question is none other than Abadon. She signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020, competing primarily on Dark and Dark: Elevation. The star is currently active on Collision.

On Twitter, Abadon reacted to a remarkable sequence from the abovementioned match, where Storm threw Skye Blue off the apron onto the floor with an assist from Lutha (FKA Luther).

"Amazing," tweeted Abadon.

AEW veteran Mark Henry praises Toni Storm's gimmick

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently praised current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm's 'Timeless' gimmick.

Toni Storm was a part of The Outcasts, comprising Saraya and Ruby Soho. She later split from the group and adopted the persona of a Golden Age starlet from Hollywood.

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Mark Henry gave his take on Storm's 'Timeless' gimmick. The World's Strongest Man said she was already a well-established star before she adopted her latest character, but it allowed her to scale new heights.

"On the women's side, she already was an established talent, Toni Storm. Toni realizes that it's not about how you look, it's not about who you're connecting with, it's about how you make people feel. Bro, as good as she was, you look at Toni Storm right now. She's killing it." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

It will be interesting to see what's next for Storm after her latest title defense against Skye Blue. Will she defend her gold at Worlds End on December 30, 2023? Only time will tell.

