AEW star open to facing Saraya (fka Paige) in major promotion

An upcoming AEW star is open to going one-on-one with Saraya (fka Paige) in a major promotion. The talent in question is Billie Starkz.

The Minion in Training of ROH Women's World Champion Athena took to deceptive means to defeat Queen Aminata at Supercard of Honor 2024. The victory crowned Starkz the inaugural ROH Women's World Television Champion.

The 19-year-old star is widely regarded as one of the most promising female talents on Tony Khan's roster. Starkz looks to continue showcasing and growing her skills as a performer by facing off against ex-WWE superstar Saraya. The latter, along with her brother Zak Knight, is currently locked in a feud with her former stable-mate Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has not competed in the squared circle since unsuccessfully teaming with Soho against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale on the February 9, 2024 edition of Rampage. The former Ruby Riott deserted Saraya during the bout, leading to the dissolution of their faction, The Outcasts.

The Anti-Diva recently addressed her in-ring hiatus on social media. Billie Starkz took to Twitter/X to respond to Saraya, inviting her to a potential showdown at Ring of Honor.

"Door is always open @ringofhonor," tweeted Starkz.

Queen Aminata also called out top AEW star Saraya

Queen Aminata has been impressing AEW fans with her recent performances in the promotion. The Guinean wrestler made several appearances on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation since 2021.

Since 2024, however, Aminata has been featured several times on AEW flagship shows, Dynamite and Collision. She has gone toe-to-toe with several top names in the Tony Khan-led company, including Mariah May, Thunder Rosa and Women's World Champion Toni Storm.

Earlier this month, Queen Aminata faced Bille Starkz in the finals of a tournament to determine the first-ever ROH Women's World TV Champion on Supercard of Honor 2024. Despite putting up a strong performance, she fell short after Starkz faked a neck injury to lure her into a suplex and a sleeper hold to pick up the win.

A few days after the disappointing loss, Queen Aminata teased a matchup with All Elite Wrestling star Saraya. The Diva of Tomorrow took to Twitter/X recently to allude to her absence from the ring. Aminata responded to the tweet by laying down a challenge to the inaugural WWE NXT Women's Champion.

"Wanna share the ring with the Queen sis @Saraya."

It remains to be seen when and against whom Saraya makes her to in-ring return.

