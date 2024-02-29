AEW star openly claims FTR, New Day, Young Bucks, and The Usos have all stolen from a legendary tag team

A former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently admitted that some of the best tandems of the modern era, such as FTR, The Young Bucks, New Day, and The Usos, have taken inspiration from The Midnight Express.

The name in question is one of FTR's Dax Harwood. He and Cash Wheeler are collectively considered one of the greatest tag teams today. As a matter of fact, the duo is currently in its prime, producing classic matches. However, there is always an inspiration behind greatness.

Dax Harwood recently reflected on The Midnight Express' career and shared a picture with Dennis Condrey. The latter was a member of the legendary team, which was managed by Jim Cornette in the 1980s.

Taking to Twitter, Harwood claimed some of the great tag teams of today have stolen from The Midnight Express, including The New Day, The Young Bucks, FTR, and The Usos:

"The greatest of all time. Dennis Condrey. 1/2 of the Midnight Express. There is no FTR, no Young Bucks, no Usos, [and] no New Day, without the Midnight Express. Watch their stuff. We all steal from them. We just hope to be as good. Thank you, Dennis."

FTR set for a high-profile tag match at AEW Revolution

FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently involved in a feud with Blackpool Combat Club. On a recent episode of Dynamite, Harwood & Wheeler squared off against Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli, with the bout ending in a time-limit draw.

A rematch between FTR and Blackpool Combat Club has been made official for the 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday.

On the final Dynamite before Revolution, FTR teamed with Eddie Kingston to take on Moxley, Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson. The bout ended in BCC's favor. It will be interesting to see who will reign supreme on Sunday.

