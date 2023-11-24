Former WWE manager Jim Cornette sends an emotional message on 40th year anniversary since landmark debut

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared an emotional message on the 40-year anniversary of Midnight Express' debut in Mid-South Wrestling.

In 1983, the inception of the new Midnight Express took place in Mid-South Wrestling when Bobby Eaton joined forces with Dennis Condrey, paving their way to become one of history's most legendary tag teams, with Jim Cornette as their manager.

On the 40th anniversary of the iconic group's groundbreaking debut, Cornette took to Twitter to share an emotional message. He expressed that the first-ever introduction he delivered stood out as the toughest moment he had faced in his entire career.

"Getting that introduction out was like shi**ing a porcupine--I was relieved when it was over. I knew that was the most important thing I had ever done up to that point in my life. After not passing out dead away here, it was easy from then on....," Cornette wrote.

Watch the footage from the Midnight Express' debut below:

Jim Cornette spoke about Randy Orton's WWE return

During his tenure at OVW, Jim Cornette played a pivotal role in nurturing rising stars, notably the celebrated class of 2002, comprising talents such as Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, John Cena, Batista, and Shelton Benjamin, contributing significantly to their development.

Cornette recently discussed Randy Orton's potential booking following his comeback. He mentioned the possibility of portraying WWE's Apex Predator as a returning hero who triumphed over his injury while also considering the alternative of Orton making a heel turn upon his return.

"Here's the thing, because when he comes back, you would think there's another babyface if you wanted it to be that way because you could tell the story he's overcome an injury. Or he could come back and stab somebody in the back and be a heel," Cornette said.

Randy Orton is set to return at Survivor Series this week. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has in store for the 14-time WWE Champion.

