AEW star opens up about never-before-seen side of Sting ahead of his retirement match at Revolution

Many believe that Sting - who is set to retire at Revolution - has undergone a massive change following the death of his father. He delivered a very intense promo last week on Dynamite. AEW star Thunder Rosa recently talked about this intense side of The Vigilante that she had never seen before.

The pain in The Icon's eyes was evident when he broke the news of his father’s passing in last week’s edition of Dynamite. The emotional turmoil fueled his anger, which seemingly led him to promise that he would eradicate The Young Bucks, who put their hands on his son a few weeks ago.

Thunder Rosa was astounded to see this side of the WCW legend on Dynamite and opened up about how she felt after witnessing his promo on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast:

"I think this is the first time that I've seen Sting not being Sting, especially for what he was talking about and mentioning the death of his father. There was a certain look in his eyes that we probably haven't seen in his whole entire career... It was definitely not something the people were expecting to see." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Bully Ray says The Young Bucks should fear the new version of Sting

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast last week, Bully Ray reacted to the WCW legend’s promo on the February 21 episode of Dynamite. He sent his condolences to the wrestling veteran and his family. He stated that he loved the promo and added that The Young Bucks should be afraid of the person the AEW Tag Team Champion has become.

The Young Bucks are scheduled to fight The Icon and his ally, Darby Allin, on Sunday, March 3, at the AEW Revolution PPV. It will be the 64-year-old star’s retirement match.

