AEW star at par with Roman Reigns; sets record-breaking title run 

AEW's roster is stacked to the brim with many talented stars, but fans often claim they have nobody close to Roman Reigns. But now that Jade Cargill has set a record-breaking run with the TBS Championship, they might have their very own Tribal Queen.

Jade Cargill captured the TBS Championship a year ago after defeating Ruby Soho in the finals of the tournament to determine the inaugural champion. Since then, Cargill has successfully defended the belt a whopping 16 times and has won every single time. Additionally, she's never suffered a singles defeat in AEW since her debut in 2021.

The official AEW Twitter page recently celebrated the impressive milestone by sharing a YouTube link of Jade Cargill defeating Ruby Soho on the January 5th episode of Dynamite.

Disco Inferno recently commented on All Elite Wrestling's Women's Division and criticized how the only females who have gimmicks on the roster are Jade Cargill and Abadon.

Disco Inferno believes that AEW should book Jade Cargill like Goldberg was booked by WCW in his prime

Like Roman Reigns, Goldberg was a major player during the height of his career and dominated most of the roster. The star infamously had a lengthy undefeated streak that lasted a total of 174 days. Because of this, Jade is often compared to both Reigns and Goldberg.

Speaking on an episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco spoke on Jade Cargill's in-ring ability after she was compared to NXT's Sol Ruca.

"Jade Cargill's in-ring? I think it's irrelevant. She looks like a star! They should book her like Goldberg!" (01:26 onward).

It remains to be seen what Jade Cargill will achieve in 2023. Could the star finally be defeated and dethroned? Or will she somehow persevere and continue to dominate the Women's Division well into 2024? Fans will simply have to stay tuned to find out.

