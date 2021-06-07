'He's literally like a machine'- AEW star praises John Cena

AEW commentator Paul Wight has heaped praise on sixteen-time world champion John Cena.

The Leader of the Cenation is widely considered one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time. He has stayed as the mainstay of Vince McMahon's company during multiple eras.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight mentioned John Cena is the strongest guy he ever faced. The AEW star further praised John Cena by calling him a 'machine'.

"John Cena! Hands down".

'As far as picking me up, nobody's like John Cena. He picks you up, it's like you're standing on concrete. I have never seen a guy so composed, so strong, and when you're on his shoulders you're not going anywhere. He's literally like a machine," said Paul Wight.

Paul Wight, fka Big Show, has battled John Cena numerous times in his career. Starting with the WrestleMania XX encounter for the United States Championship to the Steel Cage match at No Way out in 2012, the list goes on.

Despite facing each other on multiple occasions, both men shared a good friendship outside the ring. They have often praised each other's work throughout their illustrious careers.

AEW Paul Wight still got the itch to get back in the ring

AEW star Paul Wight is currently part of the commentary team alongside Tony Schiavone for AEW: Dark Elevation.

It is worth noting that Paul Wight is also signed as an in-ring talent in Tony Khan's promotion. However, we haven't witnessed him step inside an AEW ring yet.

Paul Wight has himself stated in the past that he still got the itch so bad to get back inside the ring.

The former WWE superstar has also named Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, as well as Austin and Colten Gunn as the list of opponents he would like to face. It would be a delight for the fans to watch him wrestle against these top AEW stars.

Moreover, Paul Wight is currently in the best shape of his life and has been hitting the gym quite a bit lately. It remains to be seen what AEW has in store for Paul Wight moving forward.

