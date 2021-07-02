AEW star Paul Wight seemingly accepts huge challenge from a dream opponent 

Paul Wight has responded to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's recent comments about wanting to wrestle him next in AEW.

A match between the former Big Show and Shaq was teased on many occasions in WWE, but for more than one reason, it never materialized. However, now that Wight is in AEW and O'Neal is also eyeing an in-ring return to Tony Khan's promotion, the match could soon become a reality.

In a recent interview with PopCulture, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he enjoyed his mixed tag team on AEW Dynamite a few months ago and is looking forward to returning to the ring. He also namedropped Paul Wight, saying that the WWE Legend has been talking trash lately and that he wanted to wrestle him soon.

Taking to Twitter, Wight issued a response to the NBA legend's comments. The WWE Legend said he's not too hard to find, implying that he's ready to face O'Neal anytime.

"I’m not hard to find," tweeted Paul Wight.

I’m not hard to find. https://t.co/YLKFnWYZpd — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) July 1, 2021

Paul Wight officially joined AEW in February 2021 as a broadcaster for their YouTube exclusive show, AEW Dark: Elevation, as well as an in-ring talent. However, he's yet to step into the squared circle in the promotion.

Fans will surely be delighted if AEW books Wight's debut match against O'Neal in front of a packed crowd at a major pay-per-view.

Paul Wight recently heaped praise on Shaquille O'Neal's performance on AEW Dynamite

Shaquille O'Neal's in-ring debut in AEW went down on March 3, 2021, the same night as Paul Wight's debut in the promotion. The NBA legend teamed up with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on the show.

Please send our condolences to the tables #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/OFY9v94zWw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 4, 2021

In a recent interview, Wight disclosed that he enjoyed O'Neal's performance and praised other stars in the match as well.

In the same chat, Paul Wight also stated that a clash between him and O'Neal must take place before the hype surrounding it dies down.

Do you want to see Shaquille O'Neal and Paul Wight battle it out in an AEW ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Alan John