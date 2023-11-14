AEW star pays a heartfelt tribute to Eddie Guerrero 

It's no secret that Eddie Guerrero is one of the most beloved performers in wrestling history. His untimely passing back in 2005 left everyone shell-shocked, and today, on the occasion of his 18th death anniversary, many took to social media to pay their heartfelt tributes to him, one of them being AEW's Santana.

The list of athletes who Guerrero has inspired is endless, as even to this day, many pay homage to him during their matches and entrances. Even his colleagues from the bygone era have nothing but good things to say about him. As such, it's no surprise that fans regularly discuss Eddie Guerrero's lasting impact on the wrestling business through his incredible body of work.

A couple of hours back, AEW star Santana shared a video of the late wrestling legend on his Instagram handle. The former WWE Champion can be heard urging fans to follow their hearts and follow their passions.

Alongside the clip, Santana shared a caption thanking Guerrero. You can check it out below:

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno on how Eddie Guerrero always stood up for himself

A few months back on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno spoke about how Guerrero didn't hesitate to speak his mind if he disliked something.

The WCW veteran mentioned how the late WWE legend would even cuss and yell at Vince McMahon to clarify his stance.

"I heard Eddie Guerrero took no sh** from Vince McMahon at all. I had people tell me [Eddie] would say, 'That's f**kin' stupid! Why would I?'" Disco recounted. "He'd go in and yell at Vince and cuss him out ... That just shows you the type of guy Eddie was. He took this business seriously. He spoke up for himself. He ended up becoming [WWE Champion]. Maybe that's what Vince McMahon means by 'grabbing the brass ring.'"

Considering just how revered Eddie Guerrero is, it's safe to say he'll continue to inspire a generation of up-and-coming talents who hope to make it big in the business.

