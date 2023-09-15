Wrestling veteran explains how Eddie Guerrero grabbed the proverbial brass ring in WWE

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently provided some insight into how Eddie Guerrero was able to become WWE Champion and grab the proverbial brass ring.

Eddie Guerrero was one of the most popular stars in the history of WWE. Latino Heat was a former WWE Champion and multi-time United States and Intercontinental Champion before his unfortunate passing at the age of 38 in 2005. The late great star was beloved by the fans for his unique persona and charismatic presence.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno provided an explanation of how Eddie was able to grab the proverbial brass ring and become WWE Champion. He revealed that the late great Hall of Famer "took no s**t from Vince McMahon" and was not afraid to stand up for what he believed.

"I heard Eddie Guerrero took no sh** from Vince McMahon at all. I had people tell me [Eddie] would say, 'That's f**kin' stupid! Why would I?'" Disco recounted. "He'd go in and yell at Vince and cuss him out ... That just shows you the type of guy Eddie was. He took this business seriously. He spoke up for himself. He ended up becoming [WWE Champion]. Maybe that's what Vince McMahon means by 'grabbing the brass ring.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Eddie Guerrero was once ready for a real fight with Brock Lesnar

Eddie's famous WWE Championship win came in 2004 at the expense of a young Brock Lesnar. However, before the match could take place, Eddie was paranoid about The Beast shooting on him during a bout.

Chavo Guerrero revealed on the podcast that the WWE Hall of Famer was prepared for a real fight with Lesnar.

"He was ready to die with honor," Chavo remembered with a chuckle. "He was like, 'You never know what's gonna happen out there.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Eddie will forever be remembered for his in-ring skills and his promos. His legacy still lives on in WWE, as numerous superstars have paid tribute to him in the past and continue to be inspired by his achievements.

