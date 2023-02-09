AEW star pays tribute to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero on Dynamite 

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite took place in WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero's hometown in El Paso, Texas. During his match, Konosuke Takeshita paid a special tribute to the late Latino Heat.

The opening match of the night was an AEW World Championship Eliminator match between the champion, MJF, and Konosuke Takeshita. It was made official after the champion attacked the Japanese star backstage on Dynamite last week.

During the match, Konosuke Takeshita paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer by doing the infamous Eddie Guerrero Shimmy.

The Japanese star looked to get some retribution after being attacked by the self-proclaimed Devil of AEW. Both stars were determined to take out their opponents.

After the wrestlers battled each other for a little over 10 minutes, the Japanese star looked to end the contest with a springboard Swanton Bomb, but MJF rolled out of the way and locked in the Fujiwara Armbar, forcing Takeshita to tap out.

After the match, MJF attacked the referee and then continued to instill more punishment on the Japanese star. Former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson rushed in for the rescue, and the AEW World Champion retreated.

Danielson will wrestle Rush later tonight, and if he wins, his hopes of wrestling MJF at the Revolution pay-per-view will still be alive.

