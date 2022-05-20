AEW star picks between CM punk and Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

Given how impactful CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have been in AEW since their debut, it is hard to choose between them. However, one particular All Elite star seems to have made up his mind on the topic.

Both the legendary wrestlers debuted in Tony Khan's promotion last year. Their entry led to an exponential rise in the popularity of the brand. Since then, Punk has had some notable feuds, with his most prominent rivalry being with MJF.

Bryan Danielson has also made great strides in the new environment. His collaboration with Jon Moxley and William Regal has given rise to the Blackpool Combat Club, one of the most dominant factions in wrestling right now.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW star Kaun shared his take on the topic. When asked about his choice out of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, Kaun had a moment of indecisiveness as he smiled, followed by a quick reply.

"Sh*t, Danielson." (11:02)

While people may have different opinions on which wrestler is better, it is impossible to deny that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have helped the promotion grow massively.

CM Punk is scheduled to have a title match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

The gradual rise in the ranks of the men's division has led to CM Punk finally getting a chance to bag the top gold in the promotion.

The rivalry between Punk and reigning world champion Hangman Page has been heating up in the last couple of weeks. On the latest episode of Dynamite, the two stars had another staredown after Page defeated Konosuke Takeshita.

The upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view may see a possible culmination of the feud. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether a new AEW World Champion will be crowned this year.

