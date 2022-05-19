Kenny Omega praises AEW star after incredible performance on Dynamite

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega recently took to Twitter to laud Konosuke Takeshita after the latter's impressive display this week.

The latest episode of Dynamite featured Hangman Adam Page going toe-to-toe with Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita. While Takeshita has appeared on AEW TV before, he seemed to be on an entirely new level this time around.

Takeshita started things off with incredible speed and threw Hangman off the balance before the latter retaliated with elbow strikes. The DDT wrestler executed some remarkable moves that sent the champ reeling as the match progressed. Despite the impressive showcase of talent, Takeshita was taken down by a Buckshot Lariat and GTS.

Although the match ended in a loss for the Japanese wrestler, his abilities drew much attention this week. Kenny Omega shared a tweet commenting on the exceptional skill of the DDT star:

"All this talk about the Forbidden Door and @Takesoup slides in through the mail slot and shows you all up. I can’t help but smile from home knowing that @ddtpro still owns your as*es."

Kenny Omega reportedly had major surgery recently

While storylines in AEW are flourishing, there's still no sign of arguably the promotion's most coveted superstar, Kenny Omega.

The former AEW World Champion went on a hiatus last year after losing his title to Hangman Adam Page. So far, there've been scattered reports of him gradually recovering after a busy period in pro wrestling.

A while ago, Dave Meltzer wrote about The Cleaner's condition on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to him, Kenny went through surgery for Hernia, kickstarting a recovery period of two months.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Thank you voters and congrats to the other winners. Especially the Bucks. Thank you voters and congrats to the other winners. Especially the Bucks. https://t.co/lcr75dcq66

Information regarding Omega's exact date of return has been scarce so far. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when The Cleaner will join AEW again.

