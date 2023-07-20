AEW star picks WWE legend William Regal for his fantasy Blood and Guts team

With just a few hours left before AEW Dynamite hits the airwaves, a combatant in tonight's hotly-anticipated Blood and Guts match has delved into the world of make-believe to come up with his dream team for the gruesome bout.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, The Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta drafted his fantasy Blood and Guts team. Along with indie darling Mason Myles and ROH star Tracy Williams, Yuta chose his long-time rival Daniel Garcia:

"We've always been rivals, we've never gotten along, but being in there with him last year was special to me just from a career standpoint," Yuta said. "He was very violent and it hurt a lot, fighting him. Daniel Garcia I would say definitely would be on my team." [H/T: ComicBook.com]

More notably, Yuta couldn't help but include his mentor and founder of the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal:

"I'm going to put William Regal on my team anyways. He never wrestled for us in the Blackpool Combat Club. Because again, the villainy, the ability to figure it all out and be the mastermind of everything, I think would be awesome."

After ending his tenure with AEW late last year, Regal returned to WWE and is currently serving as the Vice President of Global Talent Development.

Two top names added to AEW Blood and Guts

On last week's episode of Dynamite, the final two participants in tonight's Blood and Guts match were revealed, and the announcements did not disappoint.

Joining the Blackpool Combat Club is none other than PAC, who cited his unfinished business with Kenny Omega as his reason for getting involved in this match.

Meanwhile, The Elite will be backed up by their long-time friend Kota Ibushi. There has been a ton of speculation regarding The Golden Star's arrival in AEW and now it is finally coming to fruition.