The Blackpool Combat Club member promises to beat Kota Ibushi's a** on AEW debut

The Blackpool Combat Club member made a bold statement regarding their upcoming AEW debut match of Kota Ibushi. The star in question is Wheeler Yuta.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, it was revealed that Kota Ibushi will make his debut and would be joining The Elite in the highly anticipated Blood and Guts match against the Blackpool Combat Club. The tension between the two teams has been building for weeks, and the addition of Ibushi only added fuel to the fire.

After the reveal, The Young Bucks and Hangman Page came to the aid of their fellow Elite member Kenny Omega, who was being attacked by Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC, who was the fifth member of the BCC. They made a hasty retreat but not without sending a strong warning to their opponents.

Wheeler Yuta, seizing the opportunity, took to Twitter to make his intentions clear. In a tweet directed at the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Yuta confidently stated, "I'll beat Ibushi's a** too."

Fans will be keeping a close eye on Wheeler Yuta in the match against The Elite and whether he can back up his words in the ring against the formidable Kota Ibushi.

Wrestling veteran calls AEW star Wheeler Yuta better than Jon Moxley

In an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno expressed his admiration for Wheeler Yuta's in-ring abilities, going as far as to say that he is a better worker than Jon Moxley.

Wheeler Yuta, who has been making waves since his AEW debut, has consistently showcased remarkable improvement and seamlessly fit in with the seasoned wrestlers in his faction.

Inferno praised Yuta for his impressive skill set and professionalism inside the squared circle.

"Wheeler Yuta’s work looks better than [Jon] Moxley’s! And it does, when they’re fighting or they’re beating people down, Yuta looks like he’s throwing smoke when he’s punching the guy. (…) I still think he was over pushed and pushed too fast, but I still think he’s in a better spot than he was before he started," said Inferno.

As the 26-year-old continues to impress both fans and peers alike, his future in AEW looks bright.

