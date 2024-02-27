Female AEW star pitches to work as referee for big Revolution 2024 match

AEW has a special guest referee for a big match at Revolution this weekend if they need one, as a former champion has just offered their assistance.

The 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 3, from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, Coliseum. The company has announced a special Meat Madness Triple Threat with Lance Archer, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Officials have not announced any specific changes for this Revolution Triple Threat, but Nyla Rose has offered to be the special guest referee. The 41-year-old recently took to X to comment on Meat Madness.

"Hey job do we have a referee assigned to this match yet oooorrrr am I supposed to submit an application or do I just lock all the other refs in the closet? like how does this work?" Rose wrote.

Tony Khan currently has nine matches announced for the big Revolution event, including Sting's retirement. The latest card can be found here.

Wrestling legend wants AEW to push Wardlow again

AEW officials have gone back and forth on the push of Wardlow at times, but his recent addition to The Undisputed Kingdom looks to be another main event push.

Adam Cole recently recruited Wardlow so that he could win and bring him the World Championship. Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry commented on Mr. Mayhem and his push.

"There's things that are going to happen naturally and organically with Wardlow. With this attitude, that is going to spawn something. He looked so intense and he sounded so polished and ready for what is necessary for him to be a champion. I just pray he gets the opportunity, because as a wrestling fan, I want to see it now," he said. [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The World's Strongest Man added that he wanted to see Wardlow in the top spot since he was pushed as a top babyface, but it didn't work out then. The War Dog's recent Dynamite promo reminded Henry that he still wants to see the rising star make it.

