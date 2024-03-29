AEW star possibly wants to come back to WWE after nearly 5-year absence at WrestleMania 40

The American Nightmare's brother Dustin Rhodes, who plies his trade in AEW, recently hinted at appearing at this year's WrestleMania after being away for five years.

The 54-year-old star was a mainstay in WWE for many years. He left the Stamford-based promotion in 2019 before joining AEW.

The Natural has been one of the top picks to make a WWE return and assist his brother Cody Rhodes to 'finish his story'. The two brothers have been separated by the two major wrestling promotions after Cody departed AEW in 2022 to go back to WWE.

A fan recently tweeted urging Dustin Rhodes to come back at WrestleMania XL.

"Please come back at Mania," the user wrote.

The Natural liked the tweet, possibly teasing an appearance at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Dustin Rhodes talks about Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

Speaking on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, the Natural revealed his experience during the CEO's debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion recently.

Rhodes went on to say that everyone backstage was interested in Mone's debut as she is such a big star, and with her highly anticipated debut happening in her hometown of Boston, the crowd was electric and "just blew the lid off that place". He added that it was a great experience and he was happy for her.

"There's a big thing when we are backstage and we know somebody's about to debut, right? It's like, we are all there. And we all want to watch this big debut, especially, that of a caliber and talent as that of Mercedes. Her music hit, it was deafening, and the Boston crowds, they are always like that, but that's her home, she's from Boston. She loves Boston, born and raised, and that crowd just blew the lid off that place. It was great to see that, and great to hear that. I am happy for her," Dustin said.

Fans have been wondering whether Tony Khan will allow the 54-year-old AEW star to appear for their rival promotion on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

