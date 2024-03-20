"Always been a big fan"- Dustin Rhodes is ecstatic about another former WWE star deciding to join AEW

Dustin Rhodes is in the news as his brother Cody Rhodes is setting himself up to face The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL. Fans are also wondering whether the former Goldust will add himself to the mix.

While fans are excited about the upcoming match at WrestleMania, they are also talking about the big debut of Mercedes Mone last week on AEW Dynamite: Big Business.

Rhodes recently appeared on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast and spoke about the debut of former Sasha Banks, who was one of the hottest free agents in the business and received offers from both AEW and WWE before she chose to become All Elite last week in her hometown Boston.

"There's a big thing when we are backstage and we know somebody's about to debut, right? It's like, we are all there. And we all want to watch this big debut, especially, that of a caliber and talent as that of Mercedes. Her music hit, it was deafening, and the Boston crowds, they are always like that, but that's her home, she's from Boston. She loves Boston, born and raised, and that crowd just blew the lid off that place. It was great to see that, and great to hear that. I am happy for her," Dustin began.

The former WWE star stated that Mercedes and AEW are the perfect fit as he claimed that Mone signed with All Elite Wrestling because of its women's division, and there are also so many dream matches that she could be part of:

"She came in because of our women's division because our women's division has got so good to have all these, like dream matches, like she could set up and have with all of our talent, it's just incredible and I can't wait to watch her journey here, watch her journey from day 1. Always been a big fan, I love her to death. She's coming into AEW is only gonna do Big Business." [From 12:44 to 13:33]

Dustin Rhodes reportedly will not appear at WrestleMania 40

The feud that Cody Rhodes is having with The Bloodline is the perfect foil for Dustin Rhodes to return to WWE.

However, according to reports, The Natural has renewed his contract with the Jacksonville-based company.

Also, reports say that WWE has not made any inquiries about whether Dustin Rhodes is available for WrestleMania dates. But then, in the world of wrestling, the bookers and the wrestlers never say never.

