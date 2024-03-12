Why Dustin Rhodes won’t appear at WrestleMania 40

Dustin Rhodes is one of the most enigmatic performers in the history of WWE. His work in the promotion as the bizarre Goldust has earned him respect from fans and colleagues alike. While recent storyline developments ahead of WrestleMania 40 sparked rumors that Rhodes may appear at the iconic PLE, the 54-year-old AEW star will most likely not do so.

Dustin Rhodes has played a foundational role in AEW, competing against his brother Cody in the company's inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing 2019. He has worked with several top names in the promotion, including Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Swerve Strickland.

Cody Rhodes is on the road to WrestleMania 40, battling The Bloodline alongside World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Ahead of the much-anticipated tag match pitting him and Rollins against Roman Reigns and The People's Champion on Night 1 of The Show of Shows, Dustin Rhodes was namedropped by The Rock on a recent episode of Smackdown.

Amid speculations that The Natural might drop by in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reports emerged that the Stamford-based promotion had not made inquiries about the availability and a potential appearance from Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Although WWE did recently allude to the retirement of Sting at Revolution 2024, the promotion generally does not feature talent and programming from rival companies such as AEW. Rhodes, who is reportedly signed with Tony Khan's promotion till September of this year, is thus unlikely to be featured in any capacity at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Dustin Rhodes sent a message to Sting after his retirement

Earlier in March, Sting called it a career when he wrestled his retirement match against The Young Bucks at Revolution 2024. The Vigilante successfully retained the AEW World Tag Team Titles alongside Allin. After the bout, several talents from the All Elite Wrestling roster paid tribute to the 64-year-old legend, including Dustin Rhodes.

Taking to X/Twitter, the Texas native shared a photograph of himself and Cody with The Stinger.

"Icon, inspiration and friend. Thank you @Sting for an incredible career. I will miss you man."

Dustin notably teamed with Sting inside WarGames at WCW Fall Brawl 1993. However, the two men never worked together in AEW.

