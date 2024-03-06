WWE reportedly has no interest in bringing back a top AEW star for WrestleMania 40

Wrestling fans have been clamoring for a WWE and AEW legend to be in Cody Rhodes' corner at WrestleMania XL ever since Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joined forces with The Bloodline. The legend question is Dustin Rhodes.

However, The Natural's contractual obligations with All Elite Wrestling thwart the possibility of a reunion between the two brothers in Philadelphia. The 54-year-old star has interestingly expressed his desire to make a one-night appearance at The Showcase of the Immortals via his Instagram handle.

During a Q&A with Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, the wrestling journalist noted that the global juggernaut hasn't inquired about the availability of Dustin Rhodes for WrestleMania XL:

"I don't think WWE has inquired about it, but I'm sure AEW would allow him to be present on-screen. I don't know. I mean, Dustin knew what he was doing. They have an option year and he signed through the fall," Sean Ross Sapp said.

WWE rarely acknowledges AEW on its television programming. Its most recent instance occurred when Michael Cole and Pat McAfee name-dropped Sting without referencing the rival promotion on RAW this past week.

Dustin Rhodes' contract is said to be expiring later this year. Will The Natural return to the Stamford-based promotion for one last run before riding off into the sunset? Only time will tell.

