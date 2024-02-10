WWE legend seemingly wants a big return to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline and The Rock at WrestleMania 40

A certain former WWE Superstar was seen liking tweets about him coming out to help Cody Rhodes as he feuds with Roman Reigns, The Rock, and the Bloodline. This would be Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust).

Last night at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event, tensions rose between the People's Champion and the American Nightmare. As of now, Rhodes is slated to face the Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Many fans tweeted about wanting Cody's elder brother Dustin Rhodes to appear at WrestleMania to help him fend off the Bloodline, as they will likely interfere. The Natural was seen liking all of these tweets, which only fueled the speculation that he also wanted this to happen.

A screenshot of the legend's Twitter account can be seen below.

The liked tweets of Dustin Rhodes

As of now, Cody Rhodes is still working alone and could need all the help he can get.

Triple H to address what went down last night between Cody Rhodes and the Bloodline

Last night, a lot went down during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference, which left a lot of questions moving forward, especially concerning The Rock.

Tonight on SmackDown, Triple H will address what went down and possibly clarify how things will be moving forward. He sent a message on Twitter saying he would cover all bases regarding the issue.

"A lot to discuss. See you tonight on #SmackDown 8/7c @FOXTV," he wrote.

Fans will have to tune in to tonight's show to find out what goes down and what the company's CCO has to say.

