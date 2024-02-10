Triple H breaks silence after The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40 kickoff event

Things got ugly between Cody Rhodes and The Rock at last night's WWE WrestleMania XL kickoff event in Las Vegas. The fallout from the same is expected to take place on SmackDown tonight where Triple H will also be present. The 14-time world champion recently took to social media to send a message ahead of his return to the blue brand.

The Rock looked all set to finally collide with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 after the latter chose his cousin as his opponent. However, Cody Rhodes came out to rain on the duo's parade, stating that as a Royal Rumble winner, he has the right to decide the match. The American Nightmare then revealed that he would be going after the Tribal Chief at the Showcase of Immortals.

Reigns and Cody were also involved in a war of words that saw both men drag each other's families. However, this did not sit well with The Rock who went on to slap the former AEW EVP. Reigns and Rock also confronted Triple H backstage as tensions flared high.

WWE recently announced that their Chief Content Officer will be present on SmackDown where he will address the shocking turn of events. The Game also hyped up his appearance with a short message on Twitter/X.

Triple H made the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns official for WWE WrestleMania XL

While things looked to be heading towards a match between Roman Reigns and his cousin at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes flipped the script at the media event last night and took his spot back from the Brahma Bull.

While Reigns and The Rock may not have been happy with the American Nightmare's choice, the power ultimately lies with Cody as he won the Men's Royal Rumble this year. Shortly after a heated confrontation between the Samoan stars and Rhodes, Triple H made it official that we will once again see Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the main event of WrestleMania.

It's still unclear what Triple H and Co. have in store for Seth Rollins and The Rock. The Visionary's opponent will likely be determined at WWE Elimination Chamber meanwhile there are speculations that the Brahma Bull could compete in a tag team match.

