WWE announces major name to appear on Friday Night SmackDown

The landscape of WWE had a seismic shift when The Rock seemingly turned heel and aligned with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Kickoff. However, the story is expected to continue further as a major name has been announced to appear on the show.

WrestleMania Kickoff had several notable stars, such as Triple H, CM Punk, Big E, and more, who are not a part of any current storyline leading toward WrestleMania XL. However, The Rock issued a warning to The Game at the press conference after slapping Cody Rhodes.

Today, WWE announced that the Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear on the show to address the fallout from last night's event. It will be interesting to see what The King of Kings has to say following the unexpected turn of events.

After the event, Triple H announced on his social media platform that Cody Rhodes will get his rematch against Roman Reigns for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

The Rock reportedly has more power in WWE after becoming a board member at TKO Group Holdings

Earlier this year, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson became an official member of the board at TKO Group Holdings and got the complete ownership of his ring name, which initially belonged to WWE.

However, The High Chief has acquired more power in the promotion than before, and his political prowess currently surpasses The Game's power as the creative head of the shows.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, The Rock's return was not done to target or politic Cody Rhodes out of WrestleMania 40. Moreover, Johnson has surpassed the McMahon family in terms of political power in the company.

"This was a strategic move to give Johnson more political power overall and to show Endeavor’s faith in his involvement and that even Paul Levesque, who has done an admirable job as the Chief Creative Officer, would 'lose that power struggle with Johnson at this point."

The Rock and Triple H had an intense moment following the event. It will be interesting to see what happens on The Road to WrestleMania.

