Photo: AEW star spotted with WWE Hall of Famer RVD

AEW star Sonny Kiss was spotted with WWE Hall-of-Famer RVD at a wrestling event as he posted a photo on social media.

RVD had a successful career across different promotions such as TNA, WWE, and ECW, where he gained notoriety for high-flying moves and winning world titles. RVD got recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Meanwhile, Kiss last wrestled on the March 28 edition of Dark: Elevation against Max Caster. Kiss lost after a Mic Drop Splash by Caster.

Kiss had a photo opportunity with Mr. Monday Night in a recent tweet. The 28-year old star wrote he had a great time at a wrestling event:

The said event was called Greektown Wrestling and was held at Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. RVD, Kiss, AEW star Serpentico and former WWE Superstar Santino Marella, among others, headlined the show.

AEW star Sonny Kiss commented on his lack of TV time

Sonny Kiss hasn't had an AEW TV appearance in almost two years, as he last wrestled in the October 21, 2020, episode of Dynamite for the World Title Eliminator. Kiss lost in the first round to Kenny Omega after falling victim to the One-Winged Angel. Since then, he has wrestled on Dark and Dark: Elevation, AEW's YouTube shows.

When asked by a fan on Twitter, The Concrete Rose commented he was working hard to get back on TV. He added that he hadn't been on TV for over 500 days:

It remains to be seen whether Kiss will ever have an appearance on regular programming in the foreseeable future. It's also up to AEW whether they'll finally present him on TV or continue using him on the internet shows.

What are your thoughts on Sonny Kiss' interaction with RVD? Drop off your comments below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh