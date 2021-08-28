AEW star sends a strong-worded message to Brian Cage ahead of next week's Dynamite

AEW star and member of Team Taz, Powerhouse Hobbs, has promised to go to war with his arch-rival Brian Cage next week on Dynamite. Given the size and strength of these men, it will surely be a mammoth clash.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Hobbs claimed that he and the former FTW Champion would be at each other's throats during their match next week:

"F*ck going move for move and hold for hold. WE JUST GONNA FIGHT THIS WEDNESDAY #IMBOUTTHATACTIONBOSS #TOWNBIDNESS #BIGMANSHIT #AEWDYNAMITE #TEAMTAZ," Powerhouse Hobbs wrote.

Brian Cage has been engaged in a heated rivalry with Team Taz since Ricky Starks defeated him for the FTW Championship.

The match saw multiple interferences from Team Taz, including Hobbs. With AEW All Out fast approaching, fans can expect Cage's upcoming match to be a stepping stone to earn him an opportunity to challenge Ricky Starks at the event.

Starks may likely show up during the match between Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs next week to cause a distraction. It remains to be seen if the numbers game will catch Brian Cage or whether he will dismantle everyone that comes into his path.

The company has lined up an action-packed show for next week's AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks will face their arch-rivals next week!

Aside from the aforementioned match, the company has announced several exciting matches for AEW Dynamite, emanating from NOW Arena in Chicago next week.

The Elite, featuring The Young Bucks and Good Brothers, will take on the Lucha Brothers and Jurassic Express in a four-way match. Orange Cassidy will also be in action as he faces Jack Evans in a singles bout.

The rivalry between FTR and Proud & Powerful will reignite next week when both teams square off against each other.

And last but not least, Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross will interview MJF and Chris Jericho separately.

Some major matches coming up on #AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on TNT and on #AEWDynamite NEXT WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on TNT from Chicago!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/QR4imywAF0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

Fans can expect appearances from AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage to continue their build ahead of their massive clash. Since the episode will be in Chicago, CM Punk is likely to show up as well.

