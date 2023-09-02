AEW star provides a disappointing update ahead of All Out, says he injured his spine at All In

AEW produced its biggest pay-per-view, All In, last Sunday at Wembley Stadium, London, and is now gearing up for All Out, which will take place this Sunday, September 3.

At All In, Sting and Darby Allin defeated Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland in a hard-hitting Coffin match. Following his victory in Wembley Stadium, Allin will challenge for the AEW TNT Title when he faces the current champion Luchasaurus at All Out on Sunday.

During an interview with CBS Chicago, the 30-year-old talked about his condition after his match at All In. Darby Allin said he messed up his spine during the coffin match when he jumped off the top rope only for his lower back to crash into the coffin. The Daredevil added he is not one hundred percent and is trying to recover before his match at All Out.

“I’m not 100-percent,” he said. “We had a show in London, I really messed my spine up. I’m trying to take it easy before Sunday. My lower back is really banged up. At the show in Wembley, I jumped off the top rope and landed on a metal coffin on my lower spine.” (H/t PW Mania)

Acknowledging the TNT Champion, Luchsaurus, Darby Allin said he is willing to go where other people won't and showed optimism ahead of his match.

AR Fox was pulled out of the Coffin Match at AEW All In because of backstage heat - Reports

Throughout the build-up to the All In pay-per-view, Darby Allin and Sting were advertised to face Swerve Strickland and AR Fox.

However, the match got altered at the last moment when AR Fox was replaced by Christian Cage on the go-home show of Dynamite before All In. Swerve Strickland and AR Fox faced Darby Allin and Nick Wayne in a tag team match during the show and Fox got pinned, thus losing the match for his team. Blaming him for the loss, Swerve replaced him with Christian Cage at All In.

It was later reported by Fightful Select, that Christian Cage replacing AR Fox for the coffin match was not the original plan for AEW's biggest pay-per-view but happened due to backstage heat for Fox.

