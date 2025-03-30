AEW star pulled from major match due to serious injury

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:50 GMT
AEW
AEW has a star-studded roster (Image source: allelitewrestling.com)

A 31-year-old AEW star was pulled from a match against a former Women's World Champion on Collision due to a serious injury. A young Ring of Honor star was announced as the replacement.

Ad

The AEW star in question, Queen Aminata, was scheduled for a match against the returning former Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter, on Collision. Hayter has not competed inside an All Elite Wrestling ring since an episode of Dynamite in January 2025.

Last week on Collision, Queen Aminata squared off against Julia Hart in a losing cause. She also suffered an unfortunate wrist injury during the match. Hence, it was announced on tonight's show that Aminata was not medically cleared to compete in her scheduled bout against Hayter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

AEW issued an official statement announcing that 20-year-old Ring of Honor star Billie Starkz would be the one to replace Aminata. She would face Jamie Hayter on Collision.

Ad

Queen Aminata was confronted by Serena Deeb backstage on Collision. Deeb was not happy with the upstart's loss to Julia Hart last week. Before leaving, the former WWE star handed her a book about wrestling techniques. Only time will tell what's next for Aminata.

What are your thoughts on Aminata's All Elite Wrestling run thus far? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी