AEW star pulled from major match due to serious injury

A 31-year-old AEW star was pulled from a match against a former Women's World Champion on Collision due to a serious injury. A young Ring of Honor star was announced as the replacement.

The AEW star in question, Queen Aminata, was scheduled for a match against the returning former Women's World Champion, Jamie Hayter, on Collision. Hayter has not competed inside an All Elite Wrestling ring since an episode of Dynamite in January 2025.

Last week on Collision, Queen Aminata squared off against Julia Hart in a losing cause. She also suffered an unfortunate wrist injury during the match. Hence, it was announced on tonight's show that Aminata was not medically cleared to compete in her scheduled bout against Hayter.

AEW issued an official statement announcing that 20-year-old Ring of Honor star Billie Starkz would be the one to replace Aminata. She would face Jamie Hayter on Collision.

Queen Aminata was confronted by Serena Deeb backstage on Collision. Deeb was not happy with the upstart's loss to Julia Hart last week. Before leaving, the former WWE star handed her a book about wrestling techniques. Only time will tell what's next for Aminata.

