AEW star reacts to Becky Lynch's major match at WWE RAW Is XXX

Becky Lynch's upcoming match at WWE RAW is XXX has generated enough hype for an AEW star to react to it.

This week on RAW, Becky kickstarted a segment by calling out Bayley, prompting the latter to show up with Damage CTRL. The two stars then proceeded to have a battle of words, ultimately leading to them setting up a steel cage match for next Monday.

Given that RAW will complete its 30th anniversary next week, the show is expected to have its fair share of jaw-dropping moments and surprises. Becky Lynch and Bayley's steel cage match has already upped the ante, prompting AEW star KiLynn King to react to the announcement on Twitter.

It remains to be seen if Becky Lynch will also respond to the AEW star soon.

The WWE Superstar had previously taken a dig at the AEW women's division

While some AEW stars like KiLynn King have shown their respect for Becky Lynch, the latter has expressed disdain for Tony Khan's women's division in the past.

Though the Jacksonville-based promotion has established itself as a strong contender against WWE, the women's division has drawn its fair share of criticism. In an appearance on Drew Garabo Live, Becky was asked how she viewed the competing AEW brand, prompting her to give a straightforward response.

"I mean, I wish I could say yes, but unfortunately, I don’t think they’re represented the way that we are," Becky Lynch said. "They don’t get as much time as we get. And frankly, they’re not as good as we are. We have uncertainty on RAW; we have the best women’s division in the world. And I say that without any hesitation in my voice. We have the best women’s division in the world." (H/TWrestleZone)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Becky Lynch in WWE.

