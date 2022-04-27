"They’re not as good as we are" - Becky Lynch fires shots at AEW Women’s Division

Becky Lynch is in no way intimidated by the All Elite Wrestling women's division.

While AEW continues to grow, one aspect of the company that many fans seem to take issue with is the handling of its women's division. This is something the former RAW Women's Champion clearly agrees with.

Big Time Becks was a guest on Drew Garabo Live to discuss a wide variety of topics. When asked if she believed AEW's women's division was making the women in WWE step up their game, Lynch didn't hold back in regards to how she currently views the competition:

"I mean, I wish I could say yes, but unfortunately, I don’t think they’re represented the way that we are," Becky Lynch said. "They don’t get as much time as we get. And frankly, they’re not as good as we are. We have uncertainty on RAW; we have the best women’s division in the world. And I say that without any hesitation in my voice. We have the best women’s division in the world." (H/T: WrestleZone)

Becky Lynch hopes Ruby Soho will eventually win the AEW Women's World Championship

While it's unclear if Becky Lynch was speaking in character, the former RAW Women's Champion certainly has the acclaim and the accolades to back up her statements. Lynch went on to say that while competition is great, the women in WWE are currently on another level.

However, she does hope to see Ruby Soho (former WWE Superstar Ruby Riott) become a champion in All Elite Wrestling:

"And yeah, competition is great, and it’s great for there to be another place," Becky Lynch continued. "I have a very good friend Ruby Soho over there, and I would love to see her as champion one day. I would love to see her get the spotlight that she deserves. And competition is always great. But over here, we’re just on another level right now." (H/T: WrestleZone)

What do you make of Big Time Becks' comments? Do you think WWE RAW has the best women's division in the world? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

