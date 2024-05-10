AEW star reacts to Charlotte Flair’s new look with one-word message

An AEW star sent a one-word message to WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair. The star being discussed is Harley Cameron.

Cameron has been with AEW since 2022, but she officially signed a contract with the company in April 2023. The star is a member of The Outcasts and is currently aligned with Saraya, where the duo is mostly featured on Rampage. Harley Cameron's last match was a losing effort against Mariah May on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Meanwhile, The Queen is currently sidelined due to a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, that she suffered in December 2023 on SmackDown. It was reported that it would take at least nine months for her to recover, meaning she could return around September 2024.

Flair regularly posts about her recovery following surgery. She recently took to Instagram and shared pictures following a haircut.

Her post received several reactions from several wrestlers, and AEW star Harley Cameron also commented with a one-word message.

"Gorgeous," she wrote.

Check out her comment below:

Screengrab of Harley Cameron's comment and Charlotte's reply to her

Ric Flair gives an update on Charlotte Flair's recovery

Charlotte Flair has been posting clips of her rapid rehabilitation on social media for months.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ric Flair stated that she has been rapidly healing after the knee surgery. However, she will not be returning to the promotion unless she's fully recovered.

"I think she's arguably one of the two or three best wrestlers, period, in the company. And she looks better physically now than she did when she started. I mean, she's so committed to meal plans and her workouts. She's so far ahead now in this rehab, but she just has to, you know, keep it in mind that she's gotta follow Dr.'s dues and orders, and it's got to be a nine-month recovery, no matter how good she feels."

It will be interesting to see when will Charlotte Flair make her much-awaited return to WWE.