Charlotte Flair pushed to follow recovery plan despite feeling good, explains WWE veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has now opened up about his daughter, Charlotte Flair's road to recovery ahead of her in-ring return. The Queen has been on the sidelines since December 2023 as she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her match against Damage CTRL member Asuka.

She underwent a successful surgery earlier this year and the doctors suggested that it would take at least nine months for her recovery. Well, the 14-time Women's World Champion has been showing resilience and her social media provides positive updates making her rehab process potentially faster as per reports.

Speaking on an episode of the Busted Open Radio, her father, Ric Flair couldn't help but brag about his tough-as-nails daughter's skill in the ring. The Nature Boy also gave an update to the wrestling world on the 38-year-old female star's recovery stating she is committed to diet and workouts:

"I think she's arguably one of the two or three best wrestlers, period, in the company. And she looks better physically now than she did when she started. I mean, she's so committed to meal plans and her workouts," he said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The WWE Hall of Famer is happy about the reports saying Charlotte Flair's healing is going great, even faster than expected. But, he wants the former SmackDown Women's Champion to listen to doctors, even if she feels ahead of schedule. Ric Flair added.

"She's so far ahead now in this rehab, but she just has to, you know, keep it in mind that she's gotta follow Dr.'s dues and orders, and it's got to be a nine-month recovery, no matter how good she feels." (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Here's the full episode:

Ric Flair further explains why Charlotte Flair must undergo complete recovery for her WWE in-ring return

As mentioned earlier, the 16-time World Champion was proud of The Queen's wrestling maneuvers, technicality, and skills in the ring.

During the same conversation, Ric Flair particularly focused on Charlotte Flair performing high-risk moves for which she needs to be a hundred percent:

"To be the athlete that she wants to be and do all these Corkscrew Moonsaults and stuff like that, she's got to be at a hundred percent," The Nature Boy added. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

The WWE Universe has to wait for a final confirmation on her health from the 38-year-old female star herself before she makes an in-ring return. It remains to be seen if Charlotte Flair will challenge Bayley or Becky Lynch for the title or continue her feud with the Damage CTRL faction upon her comeback.