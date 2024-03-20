Charlotte Flair offers an encouraging update as she nears 11 weeks post-surgery [Watch]

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is on the road to recovery. She has shared a positive update about her progress as she nears the 11-week mark after her surgery.

The Queen has been away from in-ring action since December 2023 due to a serious knee injury during a match against Damage CTRL member Asuka. The severity of the 37-year-old female star includes a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Flair underwent a successful surgery in January 2024 and is expected to be out for at least nine months, meaning she will likely miss WrestleMania and possibly other major events. Despite the setback, the 14-time Women's World Champion is leaving no stone unturned to make her rehab process faster and return to the ring as soon as possible.

Charlotte Flair took to X/Twitter and dropped a new video of her working out in the gym and preparing for a WWE in-ring return ahead of the 11 weeks post-surgery.

CM Punk shares a major update on his arm injury, calls Charlotte Flair his "spirit animal"

The former WWE Champion CM Punk recently took to social media and shared an update on his arm injury. The Best in the World suffered a triceps at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Drew McIntyre then brutally attacked the 45-year-old on Monday Night RAW which has led to him missing a dream match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. On his Instagram story, CM Punk posted a video to show off his progress.

The Straight Edge Superstar ditched the robotic arm in a workout video and even called Charlotte Flair his "spirit animal" for her dedication.

The Best in the World is set to appear on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW on March 25 in his hometown, Chicago. Fans will be seated to see what Punk has to say on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

