[WATCH] CM Punk shares a major update on his arm injury, calls WWE Superstar his "spirit animal"

WWE's CM Punk took to social media to share an update on his arm injury. The Straight Edge Superstar suffered a triceps injury during this year's Royal Rumble.

Since returning to the Stamford-based company in late 2023, Punk has competed in one televised match: the Men's Royal Rumble Match. An untimely injury forced him to sit on the sidelines for WrestleMania 40 where he was rumored to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Per his latest Instagram story, Punk worked out with his injured arm. The former WWE Champion also shouted out Charlotte Flair, calling her his "spirit" animal.

Check out Punk's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

WWE commentator Booker T clarified his relationship with CM Punk

WWE NXT commentator Booker T recently claimed that he almost got into an altercation with CM Punk.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T clarified his comments, which caused speculation regarding his relationship with the former champion.

The wrestling veteran stated that Punk was a friend and clarified their relationship. He said:

"You know what? Uh, I don't know why people want me to have, I saw somebody said, I just want to see you and CM Punk have a fight. Look, me and CM Punk, we won't be having a fight, okay? I wanna let everybody know out there, I have no ill will towards CM Punk. Contrary to popular belief, I consider CM Punk a friend, all right. So, when I'm saying something about CM Punk, guys, do not take it literally like the internet and these sites do. Don't take it serious. Don't jump into that mud. If you hear me say anything here on the Hall of Fame, this show is show-related."

Punk will be appearing on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, hosted in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Are you excited to see Punk return? Sound off below!

Poll : Should CM Punk be involved at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion