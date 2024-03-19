Current WWE star clarifies his relationship with CM Punk after recent controversial comments

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently addressed his relationship with CM Punk after his controversial comments about having a "run-in" with the latter at an NXT taping.

While recovering from injury, Punk was spotted attending NXT last week. Current NXT color commentator Booker T later claimed on his Hall of Fame podcast he almost "got into it" with the 45-year-old superstar backstage at the show. The controversial comments went viral, causing speculations about the two stars' relationship.

On this week's episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T clarified his controversial comments, stating that he considers Punk a friend.

"You know what? Uh, I don't know why people want me to have, I saw somebody said, I just want to see you and CM Punk have a fight. Look, me and CM Punk, we won't be having a fight, okay? I wanna let everybody know out there, I have no ill will towards CM Punk. Contrary to popular belief, I consider CM Punk a friend, all right. So, when I'm saying something about CM Punk, guys, do not take it literally like the internet and these sites do. Don't take it serious. Don't jump into that mud. If you here me say anything here on the Hall of Fame, this show is show-related," he said.

Although the Hall of Famer claimed the story that broke in the news was clickbait, he admitted that he was the one who "put it out there" to entertain.

"I'm trying to entertain my fans. I'm trying to entertain the fans that's watching this, trying to give you guys a moment where you ain't got to think about that kind of stuff, all right. So, let me say something about CM Punk, Corey Graves, Michael Cole, Brad, ok. Don't jump into the internet mess, all right. So, let's just get that out there right now, because that story, that 40-second story that people wrote, it was clickbait, guys. That's what it was more than anything. Did I put it out there? Did I say it as far as I had a beef, you know, I was going to run up? Yeah, I said it. I'm entertaining guys. Entertaining." [0:09 - 1:40]

CM Punk returned to WWE last year

The Best in the World spent nearly nine years as an active competitor in WWE before leaving on bad terms in 2014. Although he initially retired from professional wrestling following his departure, CM Punk returned to the squared circle to join AEW in 2021.

The 45-year-old's run in Tony Khan's promotion saw him win the AEW World Championship twice. Nevertheless, he was fired last year after being involved in a backstage altercation at All In London. A few months later, he returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Punk competed in only one televised match since his WWE comeback. He participated in the Men's Royal Rumble and was the last superstar to get eliminated. However, he suffered a significant injury during a spot with Drew McIntyre and will be out of action for several months.

Despite being unable to compete, Punk is scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. It would be interesting to see if he will confront McIntyre, who had been taking shots at him.

