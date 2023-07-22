AEW star reacts to Charlotte Flair using popular move on WWE SmackDown with a sarcastic message

AEW star Chris Jericho clapped back at a fan after he suggested that he should see how Charlotte Flair applied the Walls of Jericho.

Charlotte Flair took on IYO SKY on WWE SmackDown, where she executed Chris Jericho's signature move. After an intense match that involved a lot of good spots, Charlotte picked up the win after hitting a Natural Selection on her opponent.

During the match, Flair applied the Boston Crab, also known as the Walls of Jericho, and a fan tagged Chris Jericho on Twitter and said that it looked "pretty good."

"@MsCharlotteWWE hitting the walls of Jericho.........looked pretty good too @IAmJericho you see that???"

The Ocho of AEW noticed that tweet and sarcastically claimed that it was Charlotte who taught him the move.

"She actually taught it to me!"

Chris Jericho clapped back at a fan.

While it is not known if Chris Jericho has any sort of beef with Flair, it could be that The Ocho was only poking fun. Jericho has been a veteran for over 30 plus years and is still going strong.

Will Chris Jericho join Don Callis' faction in AEW?

Chris Jericho has been having a tough time lately with The Jericho Appreciation Society. That was on show at Blood and Guts as Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia completely ignored Jericho as he came out to console them after they lost their match to MJF and Adam Cole.

Don Callis has been trying to get Chris Jericho to join his faction and has been at it for weeks, but Jericho has not budged. He did, however, appear to warm up to that idea last week when Callis took him down memory lane and even referenced their late mentor, Bad News Allen.

While it is still unknown if Jericho will join Don Callis, it will be interesting to see what will transpire between the two next week on AEW.

Do you think Chris Jericho will join Don Callis? Have your say in the comments section below.

