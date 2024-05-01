AEW star reacts to Chelsea Green's update following WWE NXT return

Earlier today on this week's episode of WWE NXT, Chelsea Green made her return to the developmental brand. It was revealed that she would be making her return to in-ring action on the brand next week. A certain AEW star seemed rather excited to these developments. This would be Deonna Purrazzo.

NXT General Manager Ava revealed tonight at Spring Breakin Night Two that Roxanne Perez will be defending her NXT Women's Title against the returning Green next week. The champion was not too happy with this, as she claimed she had just defended the title last week.

On Instagram, Chelsea Green dropped a new post as she claimed that next week, she would be leaving the show as the new NXT Women's Champion.

Many names across the industry have replied to the post and were in support of her going after the title. One of which was AEW star Deonna Purrazzo. The Virtuosa was previously signed with the developmental brand from 2018 to 2020.

Screengrab of Deonna Purrazzo's reply to Chelsea Green's post

Chelsea Green claimed that Adam Pierce is looking to bring her back to RAW

In this week's WWE Draft 2024, Green, along with her tag team partner Piper Niven, were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.

RAW General Manager Adam Pierce was certainly relieved that this was the case and he could not contain his excitement as his reaction to them moving to SmackDown was captured on-screen. He has had to deal with their antics for some time now, so he felt he was freed from them.

However, Green had a different idea, as she thought that Pierce was secretly working on a way to get them back to WWE RAW.

Despite being drafted to WWE SmackDown, the former Women's Tag Team Champion was seen on NXT this week, which raises questions regarding her status. This could end up being a one-time appearance only, but things might get a little more complicated if she ends up winning the title next week.