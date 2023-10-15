AEW star reacts after being compared to WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Collision

Top AEW champion breaks silence after being called a "vanilla midget" version of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Collision by WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland during a promo segment. The star in question is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champion, Ricky Starks.

Starks interrupted the promo segment between Adam "Edge" Copeland and Christian Cage to brag about himself being a champion. However, he ended up getting trolled by Copeland, as he compared him with The Rock.

Adam Copeland called Starks the "Vanilla midget" version of The Great One. The jibe took the crowd in attendance, as well as the wrestling internet, by storm. It has been the topic of discussion among the internet wrestling community as of now. The Absolute finally has a response to all the trolls.

Taking to Twitter, Starks addressed him being compared to The Rock, taking a shot at the legend by admitting he needs better comparisons.

Here is what he wrote in his tweet:

"Gotta come with some better and newer comparisons, baby. Young handsome mfer like me," wrote Starks.

Meanwhile, The Absolute has a long way to go for such comparisons, as he carries the AEW world tag titles along with Big Bill. Only time will tell what the promotion has in store for the youngster.