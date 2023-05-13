AEW star reacts to dissension between Roman Reigns and The Usos on SmackDown

WWE's Bloodline storyline took another turn on the latest edition of SmackDown when Roman Reigns took his maniacal behavior to the next level by shoving Jimmy Uso's face. An AEW star has reacted to the madness.

Mark Henry spent several decades in the Stamford-based promotion before retiring from in-ring competition and signing with AEW. He now works as an on-screen personality in Tony Khan's company, as well as being a podcaster.

Despite working for WWE's rival company, The World's Strongest Man has never been shy of expressing his honest opinion of his former employer's product. It seems as though The Bloodline's angle on last night's SmackDown caught Henry's attention. He shared a short and simple reaction via Twitter.

The heated interaction between Roman Reigns and The Usos has left many fans questioning what twist this storyline will provide next. Nonetheless, it seems like only a matter of time before The Bloodline falls apart for good.

Roman Reigns set to add more belts to his collection

Part of the reason Roman Reigns has been disappointed with his cousins recently stems from The Usos' failure to reclaim tag team gold from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

As a result, The Tribal Chief has decided to take matters into his own hands as he and Solo Sikoa will challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Night of Champions.

The premium live event will take place on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. This will mark Zayn's first appearance for WWE in the Middle Eastern country, as the former Honorary Uce has been a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia's political relationship with Syria.

Nonetheless, the tag team match for Night of Champions could mark a decisive moment in The Bloodline's story. Many expect this to be the occasion where The Usos officially turn their back on The Head of the Table by costing him the bout.

