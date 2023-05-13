Why is Sami Zayn allowed to go to Saudi Arabia? Possible reason explored

Sami Zayn’s status for WWE Night of Champions was finally revealed on SmackDown this week. Roman Reigns revealed that he’ll team up with Solo Sikoa against Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions 2023.

This will mark Sami Zayn’s first appearance in Saudi Arabia for a WWE premium live event. This remarkable development could be attributed to the resumption of diplomatic ties between the Kingdom and Syria.

Zayn has been a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia’s approach towards Syria when it comes to regional politics. Roman Reigns famously referenced Sami Zayn’s absence from the Crown Jewel premium live event in November 2022.

Zayn’s tag team partner and one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens hasn’t worked Saudi shows in show of support for his best friend. The former Honorary Uce runs multiple mobile health clinics in Syria as part of his humanitarian efforts.

It was reported that WWE representatives in Saudi Arabia wanted both Sami Zayn and Owens to work shows. The two are among the most beloved superstars on the roster and fans certainly can’t wait to see them perform at the Jeddah Superdome.

Sami Zayn was expected to drop tag titles before Night of Champions

Zayn’s absence from Saudi event last year affected his involvement in the Bloodline saga to certain extent. However, this year seems to be an entirely different case as the Syrian Canadian will walk into the Jeddah Superdome as one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

It was previously believed that Zayn and Owens might relinquish the titles in the buildup to WWE Night of Champions 2023. Triple H pulled off a huge surprise with the tag team title as part of the match card for the May 27th premium live event.

The tag team champions and the challengers will come face-to-face next Friday on SmackDown. We'll have to wait to see how the exchange goes down next week on the blue brand.

Are you excited for the former Honorary Uce? Let us know in the comments!

